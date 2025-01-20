Please Wait...

Iran Launches Military Drills in Northeast Region

Iran Launches Military Drills in Northeast Region
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army Ground Force has staged military exercises in Iran’s northeastern regions.

Various units of the Army Ground Forces, including the artillery, armored divisions, airborne units, drone squads, electronic warfare units, and missile groups are participating in the military exercise.

During the first stage of the drill on Monday morning, the Army Ground Force’s rapid reaction brigades carried out an operation that simulated missions to attack terrorist groups beyond the border.

The Iranian forces also destroyed hostile targets with Fajr-5 missiles and dropped Qaem bombs with Mohajer-6 drones.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

Iran Tehran

Comments

