Iran Congratulates Gazans on Victory, Praises Resistance against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated the people of the Gaza Strip on their victory in the face of the “Israeli” entity’s ferocious 15-month-long war of genocide.

“We congratulate the resisting people of Gaza and Palestine on the occasion of this victory. They stood up to ‘Israel’ with strength and esteem, and attained this great achievement,” the chief executive said during a meeting on Monday.

Pezeshkian further added: “This resisting people taught other nations how they should stand up to terrorism.”

The remarks came after implementation of the first phase of a ceasefire deal between the regime and the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas. The agreement came by after the regime surrendered in the face of incessant and successful operations by the territory’s resistance groups.

In parallel, the Iranian president referred to the massacres that the regime and its supporters had committed within Gaza’s small geographical area, which claimed the lives of nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as “an instance of terrorism.”

“This is while, they [Tel Aviv and its backers] accuse us of ‘supporting terrorism’” he stated.

Pezeshkian identified the Iranian nation as a victim of terrorism, noting how the enemies have murdered numerous Iranians, including officials, great personalities, and elites, since the victory of the country’s Islamic Revolution as a means of trying to stop the Revolution from planting roots.

In the same context, he offered his condolences over the recent assassination of two of the country’s Supreme Court judges, saying, “The martyrdom of these dear ones serves as the reason and testament to [the fact that] the Islamic Republic of Iran and this Revolution are a victim of terror.”

Pezeshkian has called for urgent action to identify the perpetrators of a terrorist attack at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran, in which two high-profile judges of the country were assassinated.

“Our enemies assume that they can incapacitate us,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

“However, if the people are with us, no power can incapacitate us,” he added, noting that the country’s authorities needed to adopt an inclusive approach towards the nation and live up to their commitments to it.