Palestinian Detainee Dies in ’Israeli’ Detention Due to Medical Negligence

By Staff, Agencies

A young Palestinian detainee, Mohammad Yassin Khalil Jabr, 22, has died in "Israeli" custody due to deliberate medical negligence, according to advocacy groups.

Held under the so-called “administrative detention” for over 14 months, Jabr's death underscores ongoing concerns about the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS] issued a joint statement confirming Jabr’s death, which occurred on Saturday.

A resident of the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, Jabr had been detained since December 11, 2023, and was held at the Al-Naqab [“Negev”] desert prison in the southern "Israeli"-occupied territories.

The statement revealed that Jabr had sustained a severe abdominal injury prior to his arrest, resulting in the removal of part of his intestines. Despite requiring intensive medical care, he was detained under harsh conditions.

Jabr’s death brings the number of administrative detainees who have died in "Israeli" prisons since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023 to six. The total number of identified detainee deaths since the conflict began has risen to 56.

“Administrative detention”, a controversial practice, allows detainees, including women and children, to be held indefinitely without charge or trial, based on undisclosed "secret evidence". As of now, there are 41 children and 12 women among the “administrative” detainees, according to the Addameer Prisoner Support Association.

Palestinian prisoners face deplorable conditions in "Israeli" jails, including poor hygiene, systemic torture, harassment and repression. Many have resorted to open-ended hunger strikes to protest their illegal detention.

Human rights organizations accuse "Israel" of violating international laws and the rights guaranteed by the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Palestine Detainees Studies Center reports that around 60 percent of Palestinian prisoners suffer from chronic illnesses, with several cases leading to death either in custody or shortly after release due to inadequate medical treatment.