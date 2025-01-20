Abu Obeida: Hamas Commitment to Gaza Deal Contingent on ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The military spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, stressed that reaching an agreement to stop the “Israeli” aggression and the genocidal war against the Palestinian people has been the Resistance's goal for many months.

Hours after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect, Abu Obeida started his speech by saluting the people of Gaza for crafting "a historical epic" that will forever stand as a milestone in the history of the Palestinian people.

He further highlighted that during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, multiple fronts were opened against the "Israeli" occupation entity, and a naval blockade was even imposed on it.

“Al-Aqsa Flood Battle has introduced new dynamics to the struggle against the occupation entity,” Abu Obeida pointed out, emphasizing that the peoples of the world have come to recognize the occupation's very existence as the greatest sin ever committed.

The spokesperson praised the unity of the Resistance factions, stating, “We fought shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in all the Resistance factions as one entity with utmost steadfastness across the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

Despite seemingly impossible circumstances by military standards, according to Abu Obeida, the Resistance confronted the enemy with faith and limited weaponry, while the occupation relied on support from the world's strongest military powers.

Praising the leadership of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, the spokesperson underlined that its "greatness" lies in the martyrdom of its leaders, including martyrs Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and Yahya Sinwar.

Throughout the battle, the Resistance sought a swift end to the war to spare the blood of the Palestinian people, he said, adding that "every drop of blood spilled on this land was for the sake of liberating the land and sanctities."

Declaring commitment to the ceasefire agreement, Abu Obeida made it clear that this commitment is contingent on the enemy’s adherence to the ceasefire and the terms of the exchange agreement.