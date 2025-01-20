IRG Uses AI to Minimize Collateral Damage of Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami stressed that the employed artificial intelligence technologies to minimize the risk of collateral damage in its missile strikes with pinpoint accuracy.

Addressing a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday in commemoration of the Iranian medical personnel involved in the treatment of the Hezbollah forces who were injured in the blast of electronic devices in September 2024, General Salami highlighted the IRG’s progress in the missile industry.

He noted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has always emphasized the need to avoid any harm to civilians in the IRG’s missile operations against hostile targets.

Imam Khamenei had urged that no civilians should be harmed in a missile operation the IRG conducted against Takfiri terrorist bases in Syria in 2018.

According to the commander, the distance between the target and the people who were not supposed to get hit in the missile attacks was not long in the previous IRG operations, so the Leader always insisted that collateral damage should be prevented.