Hamas: The Liberation of Prisoners Reflects the Resilience of Our People and the Morality of the Resistance

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement congratulating the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nations and all freedom advocates worldwide on the liberation of the first group of prisoners under the ongoing Flood of the Free agreement.

The statement emphasized the unwavering public support for the resistance, the resilience of the Palestinian people and the stark moral disparity between the resistance and the occupation.

