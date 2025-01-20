- Home
Hamas: The Liberation of Prisoners Reflects the Resilience of Our People and the Morality of the Resistance
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement congratulating the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nations and all freedom advocates worldwide on the liberation of the first group of prisoners under the ongoing Flood of the Free agreement.
The statement emphasized the unwavering public support for the resistance, the resilience of the Palestinian people and the stark moral disparity between the resistance and the occupation.
The press statement issued by the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas:
We congratulate our people, our nation and the free people of the world on the liberation of the first group of our female and male detainees from the occupation's prisons, as part of the ongoing Flood of the Free Operation.
The scenes of joy among our people, raising victory signs while welcoming the detainees, reaffirm the popular support for the resistance and highlight its deep-rooted place in their hearts.
The massive crowds of our people who gathered to welcome the freed detainees, despite the repressive measures of the occupation, represent a declaration of defiance against the occupier and a clear expression of their longing for freedom and the liberation of the land and holy sites.
The images of the three female prisoners handed over to the enemy show them in full physical and psychological health, while our detainees, both male and female, bear visible signs of neglect and exhaustion. This starkly illustrates the profound moral and ethical contrast between the resistance and the brutality and barbarism of the occupation.
In these historic moments, we stand in reverence and gratitude for the sacrifices of our great people in Gaza and our victorious resistance, which has proven it will never forget its male and female detainees held in the Zionist criminal cells.
We renew our pledge of loyalty to our detainees for their full freedom, as part of the path to liberate our land, our holy sites and to defeat the fascist occupation.
Comments
