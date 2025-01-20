Please Wait...

IRG Quds Force Chief: ‘Israel’ Suffered a Huge Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Pointing to the “Israeli” entity humiliating acceptance of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Ismail Qaani said the Zionists have sustained a big defeat.

“After 15 months of unbounded atrocities against the people of Palestine and Lebanon, the ruthless, bloodthirsty and child-killing Zionist entity has been forced to accept the ceasefire agreement with utmost humiliation,” Qaani said on Sunday in an address to a ceremony held in Tehran in commemoration of the Iranian medical personnel involved in the treatment of the Hezbollah forces who were injured in the blast of electronic devices in September 2024.

The Iranian general further stated that the ceasefire in Gaza has been imposed on the “Israeli” entity.

“The truce deal includes all articles the Palestinians had insisted on in the past,” he said, noting that “the Zionist entity’s disgrace and the biggest defeat it has suffered throughout its life will be unveiled today.”

 

 

