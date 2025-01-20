Iran: Resistance Axis Imposed Ceasefire on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri hailed the Axis of Resistance for standing against the apartheid “Israeli” entity and imposing a ceasefire on it.

Bagheri made the remarks while speaking at a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian diplomats in Pakistan on Monday morning.

"The events of the past 15 months are considered a major turning point in the region, the Islamic world, and the great Resistance Front," Bagheri said.

Considering the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza as an indication of the destruction of the false hegemony of the occupying “Israeli” entity and global arrogance in the face of the Resistance operation, he stressed that the Resistance forces' steadfastness took “Tel Aviv” on the brink of an abyss although the entire arrogant powers mobilized to help the Zionists.

He went on to say that the Palestinian Resistance forces, with their internal capacities and despite the most severe complete siege, succeeded in building defense equipment in the depths of the earth and achieved the ability to attack the Zionist entity.

"Today is the day that the ceasefire was imposed on the Zionist entity. American and European officials admitted to some regional leaders that if it was not for their help, the fall of the Zionist entity would have been certain."