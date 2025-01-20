Flood of The Free: 90 Palestinian Female, Young Detainees into Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

90 Palestinian detainees, set to be liberated on Sunday, have been released from the “Israeli” “Ofer” prison early on Monday.

After the hours-long delay, busses carrying Palestinian detainees from occupied Al-Quds began making their way out of Ofer.

Later, other busses followed, as liberated Palestinian women and children began arriving at their family homes. The release of the first batch of prisoners came hours after the Palestinian Resistance released three “Israeli” female captives, who were being held in the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli” occupation failed to stop celebrations

After exiting the prison, busses headed to the nearby city of Beitunia where Palestinians gathered to welcome the released detainees. “Israeli” occupation forces have made various efforts to thwart any celebrations, resorting to brute force to disperse gatherings and threatening arrests.

Reports mentioned that one Palestinian was shot by “Israeli” forces and wounded in Beitunia, as soon as the busses arrived at the city. The Palestinian Red Crescent also said that its teams treated two individuals injured by “Israeli” gunfire in the city.

Yet, Palestinians continued to gather late into the night welcoming the liberated detainees.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office had also revealed that the list presented by “Israeli” authorities excluded one female prisoner, from the previously agreed upon list. However, the office confirmed that it is working on pressuring the occupation to resolve the issue, promising that the release of the prisoners would commence soon.

Monday's events after the Palestinian Resistance imposed a multiphase ceasefire agreement on the “Israeli” entity, ending its 15-month-long genocidal war on the Palestinian people. Among the articles of the agreement are clauses relating to the liberation of Palestinian detainees in exchange for “Israeli” captives held by the Resistance in the Gaza Strip.