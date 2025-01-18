Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

UN Calls for Immediate “Israeli” Withdrawal from Lebanese Territory

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

UN Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has urged "Israel" to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the ceasefire between "Israel" and Hezbollah remains fragile.

Speaking to the UN Security Council, Lacroix noted the Lebanese government's adherence to the ceasefire agreement and stressed that the deployment of Lebanese armed forces in the south is dependent on the withdrawal of "Israeli" troops.

Lacroix welcomed the reported plans for a phased withdrawal of "Israeli" forces and the subsequent deployment of Lebanese troops.

However, he raised concerns over ongoing "Israeli" demolitions of tunnels, buildings, and agricultural land, as well as airstrikes and violations of Lebanese airspace.

These actions continue despite the ceasefire agreement, which is set to last for 60 days, with 10 days remaining.

The UN official also highlighted the difficult conditions faced by UN personnel in southern Lebanon, with UNIFIL operations hampered by unexploded ordnance, "Israeli" roadblocks, and local interference.

Lacroix emphasized that the ongoing "Israeli" occupation of Lebanese territory violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for a ceasefire following the 2006 war.

Lacroix called on the "Israeli" military to withdraw from Lebanese territory without delay, stressing that this should be completed by the end of the stated withdrawal period.

The ceasefire came into effect on November 27, following heavy "Israeli" losses and an inability to achieve its objectives in the prolonged conflict.

An international monitoring committee, led by the United States, is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire’s implementation.

