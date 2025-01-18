- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Two Senior Iranian Judges Assassinated in Terrorist Attack in Tehran
By Staff, Agencies
In a tragic event on Saturday morning, two prominent Iranian judges were assassinated in a terrorist attack at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran.
The assailant, armed with a small weapon, entered the office of the judges, Ali Razini, head of Branch 39, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, before noon and fatally shot them.
Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir confirmed the attack, stating the armed individual was able to sneak into the premises and carry out the assassination. The two judges were known for their involvement in sensitive cases related to national security, espionage and terrorism.
Initial reports suggest the attacker was not involved in any cases under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction. A separate individual was reportedly injured during the attack.
Efforts to apprehend the assailant immediately after the incident were unsuccessful, as the gunman committed suicide.
An investigation has been launched to uncover those responsible for the killings. The Iranian judiciary has been taking extensive actions to identify and prosecute individuals linked to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, the US and various terrorist organizations.
Notably, Razini had been targeted in a previous assassination attempt in 1998.
Comments
- Related News