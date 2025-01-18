Sen. Bernie Sanders Calls for End to US Arms Supply to ’Israel’ Amid Gaza Atrocities

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Bernie Sanders has condemned the US government for its role in enabling "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, calling for a halt to the continued supply of weapons to the occupying power.

In a statement released on Friday, Sanders accused the US of allowing the ongoing "mass atrocity" by providing "an endless supply of weapons" to "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while failing to apply significant pressure on the entity.

He emphasized that while a ceasefire may eventually end the war, the suffering of the Palestinian people persists, and that the ceasefire should be viewed as only the first step.

Sanders noted that the US military support for "Israel" violated both US and international law, stating, "as Americans, we must grapple with our role in this dark chapter."

He called on future political leaders to learn from this experience and restore respect for American laws and moral principles.

Despite warnings from the United Nations about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, the US continued its military aid to "Israel," which led to the rejection of Sanders' proposed bill in November to halt a $20 billion arms sale to the entity.

The legislation had been introduced after "Israel" failed to meet a US deadline to increase humanitarian aid and allow at least 350 trucks into Gaza daily.

In November, the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants for "Israeli" Prime Minister Netanyahu and former military affairs minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The US opposed both warrants. US law prohibits military assistance to foreign forces involved in human rights violations, yet the Biden administration has not ceased its support for "Israel."

Qatar recently brokered a three-phase agreement to end the conflict, beginning with the release of 33 "Israeli" captives in exchange for humanitarian aid and the gradual withdrawal of "Israeli" forces from Gaza.

Since the war began 15 months ago, over 46,707 people have been killed and 109,660 injured, many of whom are women and children. Gaza's population of 2.3 million has been displaced, with much of the area in ruins.