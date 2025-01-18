Canada Vows to Counter Trump’s Proposed Tariffs in Potential Trade War

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has declared Canada’s readiness to confront US President-elect Donald Trump in what she described as the “biggest trade war” in decades.

Trump, set to return to the White House next week, has announced plans to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports as part of his broader economic and foreign policy, which also targets Mexico, China and other partners.

“This would be the biggest trade war between Canada and the US in decades,” Joly stated at a press conference in Washington on Friday.

She emphasized that Canada is prepared to respond decisively, saying, “We are ready to put maximum pressure.”

Joly revealed that Canada has developed a series of countermeasures to mitigate the potential impact of such tariffs on Canadian consumers and jobs.

Her remarks followed a three-day visit to Washington, where she met with US officials to discuss key issues, including bilateral trade and border security along the 8,891-kilometer shared border.

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Joly’s sentiments during a meeting of the newly created Canada-US Relations Council on Friday.

Trudeau promised a strong national response should the US proceed with imposing tariffs.

“No one wants to see US tariffs imposed on our goods. But Canada will be ready with a national response if we need one,” he affirmed.

Trudeau also highlighted the broader implications of Trump’s proposed tariffs, warning they would threaten American jobs, raise consumer prices, and increase costs across North America. He stated, “We will be strong and unequivocal in our defense of Canada and Canadians.”

In an interview with MSNBC earlier this week, Trudeau clarified that while Ottawa is not seeking a trade war, it will not hesitate to retaliate if necessary.

Media reports suggest Canada is prepared to impose tariffs on a range of US goods, including steel products, ceramics, tiles, glassware and orange juice, as part of an initial response that could be expanded.

Canada’s firm stance underscores its determination to protect national interests and maintain balanced trade relations with the US amidst escalating tensions.