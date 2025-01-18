Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah, Amal Were Key to Electing Lebanon’s President and Cannot Be Excluded

By Fatima Haydar, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem underscored Lebanon’s significant sacrifices and contributions to the broader resistance against "Israel".

In his speech at the 13th International Conference, titled "Gaza: A Symbol of Resistance", His Eminence addressed pivotal regional and domestic challenges, emphasizing the need for steadfastness and heightened vigilance.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized Gaza’s central role in challenging the "Israeli" enemy, stating, “Gaza holds a pivotal place in sacrifices that have broken the 'Israeli' enemy's ambitions.”

He linked this struggle to Lebanon’s enduring resistance, adding, “Lebanon has given its utmost through Hezbollah, Amal Movement and the Lebanese people. Hezbollah’s resistance in Lebanon has contributed to supporting Gaza.”

Highlighting the sacrifices made by Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem noted, “Lebanon and Hezbollah have offered the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the forefront, along with Sayyed Hashem Safieddine and many martyrs and wounded.”

His Eminence reiterated that Hezbollah has been instrumental in safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty, stating, “Hezbollah thwarted 'Israel’s' goal of ending the resistance in Lebanon, which emerged proud and dignified. The Resistance in Lebanon will remain resilient against the 'Israeli'-American project.”

Addressing domestic challenges, His Eminence called on the Lebanese state to take decisive action against recurring "Israeli" violations, which he revealed have exceeded hundreds. “I urge the Lebanese state to take a firm stance on the 'Israeli' violations,” he said.

While highlighting Hezbollah’s patience, he warned against testing it, stating, “We have shown patience with the violations to give a chance for this agreement's implementation, but I warn you not to test our patience.”

Turning to political developments, Sheikh Qassem asserted that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement played a crucial role in electing the President of the Republic. “Our contributions in Hezbollah and Amal Movement were pivotal in electing the President of the Republic, and no one can exclude us,” he affirmed.

Finally, the Resistance leader extended his solidarity to Yemen, praising its resilience and leadership. “Greetings to Yemen, its remarkable leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik [Al-Houthi] and its people for their sacrifices, with their hands ready on the trigger,” he declared.