Iran, Russia Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Bolster Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

During a joint press conference following the signing, Pezeshkian described the agreement as a foundation for a "bright horizon" of cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the economic sector.

He highlighted mutual commitments to resolve barriers such as customs tariffs, banking challenges, investment guarantees, and visa facilitation.

The agreement also aims to enhance collaboration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, focusing on trade, economic exchanges, and efforts to combat extremism, terrorism, and organized violence.

Pezeshkian emphasized Russia’s strategic importance in Iran’s neighborly policies and noted productive discussions on regional and international matters, including developments in West Asia, the Caucasus, and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would strengthen regional convergence through mutual membership in organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and BRICS.

On international conflicts, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran's support for a negotiated peace between Russia and Ukraine and criticized Western nations for disregarding the security concerns of others.

He also discussed shared concerns about “Israeli” military aggression in Lebanon and Syria, calling for a permanent ceasefire in both regions and an end to the war in Gaza.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the importance of expanding trade ties and praised the shared stance of Iran and Russia on key issues in West Asia and the Caucasus.

He emphasized the two nations' resistance to external pressures and illegal sanctions while advocating for peace and stability in Syria and other conflict zones.

Putin expressed hope for a comprehensive settlement to the conflict in Gaza and reiterated the necessity of a long-term resolution to the Palestinian-“Israeli” conflict.

The agreement signals a commitment to deepen economic, political and regional cooperation, setting a roadmap for the future of Iran-Russia relations.