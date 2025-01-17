Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
folder_openYemen access_time 27 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and as part of the fifth phase of support in the Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad, and in response to the American-British aggression, the Yemeni Armed Froces issued the following statement:

The missile force carried out a military operation targeting vital "Israeli" enemy sites in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash in southern occupied Palestine using four cruise missiles. The operation successfully achieved its objectives, by Allah's grace.

In an operation that was conducted in two parts, the first had targeted "Israeli" sites in the area of occupied Jaffa using three drones, while the second targeted a vital "Israeli" enemy site in the area of occupied Ashkelon (Asqalan) with a drone.

The statement said that a fourth military operation was carried out by the Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea using several drones.

This marked the seventh targeting of the carrier since its arrival in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed their readiness for any developments or escalations by the American-"Israeli" forces against their country.

Furthermore, the Yemeni Armed Forces assured the dear Palestinian people and their fighters that the Yemeni people, with their leadership, army, and civilians, will stand with theit side, no matter the consequences or outcomes.

Finally, the statement concluded that all operations were successful, by Allah's grace.  

 

Palestine Yemen agression yemeni forces

Comments

  1. Related News
Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

27 minutes ago
US Warplanes Launch Fresh Airstrikes on Northwest Yemen

US Warplanes Launch Fresh Airstrikes on Northwest Yemen

8 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Sites in “Tel Aviv” and “Eilat”

Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Sites in “Tel Aviv” and “Eilat”

2 days ago
Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Targets “Israeli” Security Ministry in “Tel Aviv”

Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Targets “Israeli” Security Ministry in “Tel Aviv”

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-01-2025 Hour: 05:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot