Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

By Staff, Agencies

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and as part of the fifth phase of support in the Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad, and in response to the American-British aggression, the Yemeni Armed Froces issued the following statement:

The missile force carried out a military operation targeting vital "Israeli" enemy sites in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash in southern occupied Palestine using four cruise missiles. The operation successfully achieved its objectives, by Allah's grace.

In an operation that was conducted in two parts, the first had targeted "Israeli" sites in the area of occupied Jaffa using three drones, while the second targeted a vital "Israeli" enemy site in the area of occupied Ashkelon (Asqalan) with a drone.

The statement said that a fourth military operation was carried out by the Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea using several drones.

This marked the seventh targeting of the carrier since its arrival in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed their readiness for any developments or escalations by the American-"Israeli" forces against their country.

Furthermore, the Yemeni Armed Forces assured the dear Palestinian people and their fighters that the Yemeni people, with their leadership, army, and civilians, will stand with theit side, no matter the consequences or outcomes.

Finally, the statement concluded that all operations were successful, by Allah's grace.