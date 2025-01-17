Katz to Release ’Israeli’ Settlers from Administrative Detention

By Staff, Agencies

The "Times of Israel" reported on Friday that "Israeli" War Minister Yisrael Katz plans to release settlers in the West Bank, in line with the anticipated release of Palestinian detainees under the ceasefire-prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

The controversial policy, allowing "Israeli" authorities to hold individuals without charge for up to six months with indefinite renewals, is primarily used against Palestinians and some extremist "Israeli" settlers.

Under the practice, detainees are often denied access to the evidence against them, which is withheld by military prosecutors.

Katz stated that his decision will support and encourage building settlements in the West Bank in the war they are waging against the Palestinian people.

Seemly angered by the deal, the "Israeli" minister added that "it is better for the families of Jewish settlers to be happy than the families of released Palestinians."

Katz announced in November that administrative detention orders for West Bank settlers have been lifted, reserving the policy for Palestinians.

Katz's decision followed "Israeli" government plans to intensify Palestinian resistance in West Bank, aiming to prevent Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from leaving the coalition in protest of Gaza agreement, as noted by "Times of Israel".