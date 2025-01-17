Iran Top Official Praises Hamas Victory Against ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian congratulated the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, over its victory on the Zionist entity.

In a message on Friday, the official wrote that "war over the last 16 months has shown that victory is the a deserved outcome for the resistance."

"Victory was already clearly visible on the faces of the people of Gaza who were grieving every day as a result of 'Israeli' brutal aggression against the oppressed people of Gaza," he added.

"The 'Israeli' military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Thursday with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite the 'Israeli' army's claim that its genocidal campaign was aimed at eliminating the resistance group once and for all," he concluded.