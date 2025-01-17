Please Wait...

Gaza in Ruins: 14-Year Path to Recovery Amid Mass Displacement

By Staff, Agencies

In a report by The Times, international donors are assessing the immense "Israeli" destruction in the densely populated territory of Gaza while considering future reconstruction efforts.

The scale of devastation is staggering: the "Israeli" aggression has left behind more than 50.8 million tonnes of rubble—surpassing the debris from the war in Ukraine.

Clearing this debris alone is projected to cost $970,945,431, while the overall reconstruction is estimated to require up to $80 billion.

Two-thirds of the territory, home to 2.1 million people, has been damaged or destroyed, including vital infrastructure, and according to the UN, only 16 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals remain partially operational.

Clearing the rubble could take over 14 years, and rebuilding homes may extend until 2040. With 90 percent of the population displaced, many residents are now living in tents. 

Many residents now live in tents due to 90% displacement, with neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, and sewage systems demolished.

At least 57 percent of Gaza’s water infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, including desalination plants in the north and central regions.

Furthermore, Reuters reported that up to 60% of Gaza's buildings were likely damaged or destroyed, based on Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data analysis.

On its part, the World Health Organization stated that dust from destroyed buildings is releasing hazardous materials, posing health and environmental risks for Gaza.

