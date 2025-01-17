Iran Conducts Maritime Drills in Sea of Oman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian coast guards have held a maritime drill in the country’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province along the shores of the Sea of Oman.

The drill, codenamed "Mohammad Rasulullah 3" [Prophet Mohammad 3], kicked off during a ceremony off the coast of the strategic port of Chabahar on Friday, with Iran’s police chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan and several provincial military and police commanders in attendance.

The naval drill started with the motto of “empathy and authority for security”. Naval units from Sistan and Baluchestan province as well as private vessels paraded in the event.

The exercise aims to maintain the operational readiness of coast guards, enhance their combat capabilities, and establish cooperation and coordination among marine units, coastal patrol teams and various border guard forces.

“Through powerful measures and timely operations, the armed forces have kept enemies at bay and denied them the chance of launching an act of aggression on the sacred soil and waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Radan said while addressing the event.

Iran’s police chief also honored the families of several martyred coast guards with appreciation plaques and gifts.