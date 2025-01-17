Fearing Resistance, Two “Israeli” Brigades Assigned to Protect Gaza Envelope Settlements

By Staff

The “Israeli” Channel 12 website reported that the occupation forces are preparing for a "historic" change in the concept of "defense" for Gaza envelope settlements.

It further mentioned that “this unprecedented step, which is expected to come into effect along with the ceasefire, includes doubling the size of the forces in the region and organizing a new significantly reinforced military formation.”

The website stated that, for the first time in the history of "Israel”, two "regular" brigades will be assigned to protecting the "Gaza Envelope” instead of one brigade that has been responsible for the mission until the moment.”

The plan was revealed during the talks of Gaza Brigade Commander in the occupation army, Brigadier General Barak Hiram, with the heads of the local authorities in the perimeter. It details that the region will be divided into two sectors of responsibility:

The northern sector will be under the responsibility of Brigade 162, led by Brigadier General Itzik Cohen.

The southern sector will remain under the responsibility of the Gaza Brigade, led by Brigadier General Barak Hiram.

The plan also includes the set-up of 14 new military sites to be distributed along a 65 kilometer line along Gaza Strip border. These sites will form part of a new "defensive" formation aiming at preventing any infiltration into the settlements.

As a part of arrangements, the depth of the buffer zone along the border fence will be reduced from 1.5 kilometers to 700 meters. However, at five strategic points, a greater depth of up to 1.2 kilometers will be maintained.

The website refers to a fundamental change that will affect open-fire policies, as the entire buffer zone will be classified as a "kill zone," and any suspect approaching it will be a target for “shoot to kill.”