Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Trump’s Treasury Nominee Pledges Tougher Sanctions on Russia

Trump’s Treasury Nominee Pledges Tougher Sanctions on Russia
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Scott Bessent, the nominee for treasury secretary under US President-elect Donald Trump, has committed to imposing harsher sanctions on Russia, calling them a vital tool for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Bessent criticized the Biden administration's sanctions policy, labeling its measures against Moscow as insufficient. He claimed that Biden officials delayed tightening sanctions on Russia's oil sector until the administration's final weeks due to concerns about potential spikes in US energy prices.

Bessent emphasized his readiness to support tougher sanctions if confirmed, stating that Trump had tasked him with developing such measures to address the Ukraine crisis. "If officials in the Russian Federation are watching, they should know that if I’m confirmed, and President Trump directs it, I will fully back sanctions, particularly on Russian oil majors, to levels that compel negotiations," he said.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration introduced its most comprehensive sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector, targeting key oil producers such as Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas and 183 oil transport vessels. These measures caused oil prices to rise due to concerns over potential supply chain disruptions.

Russia has consistently condemned Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict as "illegal," with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that targeting the Russian oil industry destabilizes global markets.

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, reports suggest it is devising a sanctions strategy with two possible directions: easing restrictions to promote peace talks or intensifying them to strengthen US leverage in negotiations.

USSanctions Russia ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump’s Treasury Nominee Pledges Tougher Sanctions on Russia

Trump’s Treasury Nominee Pledges Tougher Sanctions on Russia

3 hours ago
California Wildfires Deepen Housing Crisis and Inequality

California Wildfires Deepen Housing Crisis and Inequality

5 hours ago
Progressive Reps Renew Calls for War Crime Accountability for ’Israel’ after Ceasefire

Progressive Reps Renew Calls for War Crime Accountability for ’Israel’ after Ceasefire

21 hours ago
Biden Could Pardon Leaker of Trump’s Tax Records

Biden Could Pardon Leaker of Trump’s Tax Records

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-01-2025 Hour: 03:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot