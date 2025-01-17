Macron in Beirut: Supporting New Lebanese Gov’t

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron began an official visit to Lebanon on Friday morning to congratulate President Joseph Aoun on his election and to hold discussions on ways to support the country.

Macron met with outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati in a meeting that lasted about 45 minutes. Speaking to reporters afterward, Macron said he was "pleased to be in Lebanon, which has entered a new phase."

He said he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Mikati for his efforts over the years in serving all of Lebanon, particularly during the very challenging period caused by the recent war on the country.

Macron noted that he would meet with members of the ceasefire monitoring committee, President Aoun, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

On his part, Mikati said he discussed the current situation with Macron, emphasizing the need for continued support for Lebanon on all fronts, especially in economic recovery and reconstruction. He also mentioned addressing the current challenges during their talks.

The outgoing Prime Minister said Macron was very understanding of Lebanon’s circumstances and promised to continue working and providing support to the new government.

When asked about France’s intention to secure aid for Lebanon, Mikati stated that Macron promised to follow up on this matter by organizing a meeting similar to the one held last October in Paris to support the army and provide relief to displaced persons.

He further explained that the French President is ready to support Lebanon through the trust fund the government plans to establish in cooperation with the World Bank for the reconstruction of the south, allowing everyone to contribute to it.

Regarding discussions on the nearing deadline for "Israel’s" withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Mikati clarified that Macron’s first meeting would be with the American and French officers overseeing the implementation of ceasefire measures and the full application of Resolution 1701.

He added that the French President will provide an update on the outcome of this meeting during a noon gathering in Baabda, expressing confidence that matters are progressing toward completing the “Israeli” withdrawal on time.

Mikati indicated that “Israeli” violations are being addressed through the committee responsible for implementing Resolution 1701, with necessary complaints being filed.

He noted that there are assurances that these “Israeli” violations will cease by the end of the 60-day deadline at the end of this month, expressing hope that these commitments will be fulfilled.

When asked whether the French side could guarantee "Israel’s" withdrawal, Mikati said that such a topic was not discussed with Macron, adding that the French and American sides are following up on this matter.

He stressed that the French President underscored the importance of collaboration with Lebanon and his commitment to it.