Iranian President Visits Moscow to Cement Strategic Partnership with Russia

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for later on Friday.

According to a statement from the Kremlin on Thursday, the discussions will focus on key regional issues, including the “Israel”-Palestine conflict, the situation in Syria following the ouster of President Bashar Assad and Iran’s nuclear program.

The two leaders are also set to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which aims to strengthen long-term bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.

This new agreement will replace a prior treaty signed in 2001, establishing a roadmap for future cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the agreement as an “important milestone” earlier this week, emphasizing its role in fostering collaboration in economic, technological, and cultural domains.

He added, “Iran and Russia, as two influential nations, play a significant role in shaping the emerging global order. This 20-year treaty is not just a political document but a comprehensive plan for the future.”

The agreement is expected to enhance cooperation in various fields and solidify the partnership between Tehran and Moscow on the international stage.

 

Iran Russia

