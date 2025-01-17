US Warplanes Launch Fresh Airstrikes on Northwest Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

US warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on Yemen’s northwestern province of ‘Amran just hours after Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, warned of continued operations against "Israel" if its aggression on Gaza persists.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the airstrikes struck the Harf Sufyan district early Friday, with at least five attacks reported.

The strikes come in the wake of Sayyed Al-Houthi’s televised address on Thursday, in which he pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

“Our military operations will continue in support of the Palestinian people if the 'Israeli' enemy persists in its genocidal massacres and escalations before fully implementing the ceasefire agreement,” he stated.

Yemeni forces have actively targeted "Israeli" and US-linked sites since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, in response to the devastating aggression.

These operations have extended to strikes on ships associated with "Israel," the United States and the United Kingdom, aiming to disrupt the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing war.

The Yemeni military’s actions have led to the shutdown of “Eilat” port in the southern part of the occupied territories, causing significant economic repercussions for the "Israelis".

The Yemeni Armed Forces remain resolute, vowing to continue their operations until "Israel’s" ground and aerial aggression on Gaza cease.

Since the onset of its war on Gaza, "Israel" has killed over 46,780 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, and injured nearly 111,000 others.

Yemen’s escalating response underscores its solidarity with the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing crisis.