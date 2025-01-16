- Home
President Aoun Praises Gaza Ceasefire – Emphasizes the Need for Oversight on “Israel’s” Compliance
By Staff, Agencies
President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, welcomed the ceasefire agreement, expressing hope that it would "bring an end to the tragic reality in Gaza" and commending the international efforts that contributed to its realization.
Aoun emphasized that ensuring “Israel’s” genuine “commitment” to the terms of the agreement requires vigilant follow-up by the sponsoring countries and the United Nations, given the “Israeli” entity’s history of evading commitments and disregarding international resolutions. He added, “The ongoing attacks and ceasefire violations in the south are clear evidence of this behavior.”
The President reaffirmed the "Palestinian people's right to national sovereignty under international legitimacy resolutions," highlighting that the agreement’s implementation would pave the way for the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.
He also underscored the importance of initiating the reconstruction process to restore what was destroyed in the devastated Gaza Strip.
