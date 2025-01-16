Please Wait...

Progressive Reps Renew Calls for War Crime Accountability for ’Israel’ after Ceasefire

folder_openUnited States access_time 42 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Some of "Israel’s" most outspoken critics in Congress – who all called for a ceasefire within weeks of October 7 – reacted to news of "Israel" and Hamas’s ceasefire and hostage agreement with calls for accountability for war crimes on both sides.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called the announcement of the ceasefire agreement welcome news.

“I’m relieved to see hostages and Palestinian detainees being released as part of the deal, bringing much-needed comfort to their families who have endured so much,” Omar wrote on X/Twitter.

However, she continued, an urgent need remains.

"We must permanently stop the Gaza genocide, increase aid, and strive for lasting peace and self-determination for Palestinians," she stated.

The Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley praised the deal as a crucial step towards healing traumas and rebuilding Gaza, urging its permanent honor and recognition.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the ceasefire announcement “welcome, overdue news.

