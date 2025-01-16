- Home
Moscow Slams West for ‘Fantastic Hypocrisy’
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the West is spinning incidents in the Baltic Sea as purported evidence of a Russian threat, while putting a smoke screen on real attacks that undermine European energy security.
The EU and NATO have alleged that Moscow was behind multiple cases of power and communication cables being damaged in recent months.
Western officials justified NATO's expansion and imposing sanctions against the'shadow fleet', ships involved in Russian oil exports, despite unilateral restrictions from Western nations.
Accusations of Moscow's sabotage campaign in Baltic Sea by the West aligned with a pattern of baseless accusations against Russia, according to Russian Foreign Minister Zakharova.
She also accused the West of "fantastic hypocrisy" for not investigating the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline attack, which was a "terrorist attack" aimed at delivering Russian natural gas to Germany.
Russian officials claim the US benefited most from the incident, possibly directly or through a proxy, and President Biden threatened no Nord Stream if Russia used military force against Ukraine.
Zakharova criticized Brussels for demanding action against Russia over cable incidents, arguing that the EU believes the actions were proper since Biden threatened to destroy the Nord Stream project.
The EU's reaction to Kiev's drone attack on a Russian compressor station, which pumps natural gas to Turkey and Southern Europe, was also criticized by the russian official.
