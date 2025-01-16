By the Numbers: ’Israeli’ Genocide Impact on Gaza since Oct. 2023

By Staff, Agencies

On October 7, 2023, "Israel" launched a genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in daily deaths and ground incursions, marking the longest Israeli military offense since 1948.

A global movement for Gaza mobilized since the beginning of the genocide , causing criticism, boycotting, diplomatic and economic ruptures, and court rulings against "Israeli" officials, including Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Consequently, following 15 months of efforts and negotiations, a ceasefire agreement was announced on January 15.

In light of the events, The Guardian provided an outline of the war's impact on Gaza and its people.

Astronomical Death Toll

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel" killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, most of whom are civilians, overwhelmingly women and children, while more than 110,000 others have been injured.

According to The Guardian's figures, the death toll makes up around 2% of Gaza's pre-war population.

"Israeli" brutality targeted women, children, and the elderly, with infants as young as a few hours old and 101-year-old great-great-grandfather as the oldest.

The Guardian, much like in other publications, speculates a severe underestimation of the actual death toll in Gaza.

The Lancet study suggests that the official Palestinian count of deaths in the "Israeli" war on Gaza may have missed up to 41% of casualties due to the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system.

Domicide in Gaza

"Israel's" war also drew accusations of domicide, which is by definition “the planned, deliberate destruction of someone's home, causing suffering to the dweller."

UN reports that 9 out of 10 houses in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, while "Israeli" occupation forces have repeatedly struck and bombarded civilian infrastructure.

Destruction of Schools

Gaza school buildings damaged, leaving 660,000 children without formal education for over a year, with Cambridge academics and UN warning of up to five years of education delay.

Attacks on Hospitals

By the end of 2024, only 17 of Gaza's 36 hospitals were partially operational, with 11 field hospitals struggling due to restricted aid and medical supplies.

Malnutrition and Starvation

In January 2024, UN human rights experts warned that out of 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza, every single one of them is grappling with hunger and food insecurity.

Ecocide Rates in Gaza

By March 2024, an investigation by Forensic Architecture found that around 40% of Gaza's food-producing land had been destroyed. Satellite imagery reviewed by The Guardian shows widespread devastation to farms and nearly half of the area's trees eliminated.