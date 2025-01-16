FT - ’Israeli’ Strikes on Lebanon Must be ‘Investigated as War Crimes’, Says Amnesty

By Staff, Agencies

A report by the Financial Times wrote that Amnesty International concluded that "Israeli" air strikes in Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of at least 49 civilians, are "unlawful" and warrant an investigation as war crimes.

The human rights group documented four separate attacks during "Israel’s" agression against Hezbollah in Lebanon, all of which occurred without warning.

The organization conducted interviews with numerous survivors and witnesses, visited the sites of three attacks, and analyzed video and satellite imagery.

A reported air strike on September 29 destroyed a house in Lebanon's northeastern Baalbek district, killing all nine family members inside.

All were civilians, and residents and local officials said there was no known military target in the house, according to the report.

Furthermore, Amnesty International's Erika Guevara Rosas criticized "Israel's" disregard for civilian lives in Lebanon and their violation of international law, calling for an investigation into war crimes.

In addition, and "Israeli" strike killed 11 civilians, including mayor, in Nabatieh's municipal headquarters during a crisis team meeting to coordinate aid deliveries to displaced residents.

Amnesty International reported three air strikes were likely civilian attacks, while a fourth incident killed 23 civilians and one potential Hezbollah operative, but was deemed unlawful.

The report was added to a growing list of allegations about "Israel’s" conduct during its agression in Lebanon, which has devastated large swaths of the country.

Human Rights Watch has said that "Israel’s" attacks on journalists, medical personnel, and Hezbollah-affiliated financial institutions amounted to or involved apparent war crimes, as reported by FT.