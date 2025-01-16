Hamas Responds to “Israeli” Claims over Backing out of Some Agreements

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Prime Minister’s office claimed that the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has allegedly violated key terms of the agreement and is intentionally orchestrating a last-minute “crisis”, obstructing the finalization of the captive release deal.

“Hamas is reneging on the understandings and creating a last-minute crisis that is preventing an agreement,” the PMO said in a statement, issued in both English and Hebrew.

The statement further emphasized that the “Israeli” cabinet will not convene until mediators inform “Israel” that Hamas has agreed to all aspects of the deal.

In response to the “Israeli” statement, a senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, stressed that “the group is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators.”

On Wednesday, Hamas announced a ceasefire agreement, bringing an end to more than 15 months of relentless aggression on the Gaza Strip. The movement hailed the agreement as a victory for the Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Hamas described the ceasefire as the fruit of the “legendary resilience” demonstrated by the people of Gaza and their courageous resistance against the Israeli occupation. It emphasized that the agreement represents a critical milestone in the ongoing struggle for liberation and the right of return for Palestinians.

In a statement, Hamas underscored the humanitarian urgency of the agreement, stating it was driven by a deep sense of responsibility toward the people of Gaza. The movement expressed hope that the deal would halt “Israeli” aggression, end the bloodshed, and stop the massacres and genocidal policies that the population has endured.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden revealed that “Israel” and the Palestinian Resistance have finalized a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, bringing an end to over a year of violence in Gaza.

The agreement, achieved through intensive negotiations led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, is expected to halt hostilities, reunite captives with their families, and significantly increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“I can announce a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas,” Biden said at the White House. “Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families.”

The deal comes after protracted violence that has devastated Gaza and intensified the humanitarian crisis. Negotiations faced numerous delays due to unresolved issues between the parties.