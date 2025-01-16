President Pezeshkian: Iran Ready for Dialogue but Vows Crushing Response to Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that while Iran is open to resolving differences through dialogue, it is fully prepared to deliver a “teeth-breaking response” to any aggression by its enemies.

In an interview with NBC News’s Lester Holt in Tehran, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is neither afraid of war nor seeking conflict, highlighting the detrimental impact of military action on the region and the world.

Pezeshkian remarked, “Iran is neither Gaza nor Syria. Iran has the power to give a teeth-breaking response to these attacks, but we have never sought to create conflict in the region.”

He further asserted that any action by the United States or "Israel" to halt Iran’s nuclear program would be met with an appropriate reaction. “

We are not afraid of war, but we are not seeking it either. What they are talking about is an attack on land and equipment, but what we have gained is our thoughts, skills, and capabilities, which cannot be destroyed,” he said.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness for dialogue with the United States and Europe, provided it is based on dignity, wisdom and equality.

“We accept an equal conversation that considers our dignity and wisdom, and we will not submit to force in any way,” he stressed.

In 2015, after 21 months of negotiations, Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], under which Iran scaled back nuclear activities in exchange for sanction relief.

However, in May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed severe economic sanctions on Iran, despite Iran’s full compliance with the agreement at the time.

Iran continued to honor the deal for a year after the US withdrawal, demonstrating goodwill, but later initiated retaliatory nuclear steps in response to the other parties’ non-compliance.

Iran has consistently emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, rejecting accusations from the US and "Israel" that it seeks nuclear weapons.

Pezeshkian clarified that Iran is open to negotiations but stressed the importance of adherence to commitments. “We cannot have sanctions imposed on us every day and then come to the negotiating table. What should we believe in? If you genuinely want peace and tranquility in the region, why do you threaten and sanction us every day? Why do you send people to assassinate innocent individuals in society? If you truly seek peace, what is the purpose of these actions?”

The Iranian president emphasized that dialogue is not the issue but rather the failure of the other side to honor commitments.

He stated that the Islamic Republic would respond positively to any constructive measures by the other parties involved in the nuclear agreement.