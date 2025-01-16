Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance Forced ‘Israel’ to Retreat

Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance Forced ‘Israel’ to Retreat
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Following the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, KHAMENEI.IR accounts on social media platforms published a sentence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in different languages.

The text of this message read as follows:

 “Today, the world has understood that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance have forced the Zionist entity to retreat. In the books, it will be written that one day, a group of Zionists, with the most atrocious crimes, killed thousands of women and children, and in the end, they were defeated.”

The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19.

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance Forced ‘Israel’ to Retreat

Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance Forced ‘Israel’ to Retreat

one hour ago
IRG Hails Gaza Ceasefire: ‘Israel’ Has Been brought to Its Knees before Resistance

IRG Hails Gaza Ceasefire: ‘Israel’ Has Been brought to Its Knees before Resistance

2 hours ago
Iran To Construct Nuclear Power Plant

Iran To Construct Nuclear Power Plant

23 hours ago
Pezeshkian: Iran never Plotted to Assassinate Trump

Pezeshkian: Iran never Plotted to Assassinate Trump

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 16-01-2025 Hour: 12:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

“Israeli” media quoting a senior “Israeli” political source: The size of the forces in Gaza will remain as it is, but they will be deployed differently.