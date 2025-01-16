- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance Forced ‘Israel’ to Retreat
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Following the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, KHAMENEI.IR accounts on social media platforms published a sentence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in different languages.
The text of this message read as follows:
“Today, the world has understood that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance have forced the Zionist entity to retreat. In the books, it will be written that one day, a group of Zionists, with the most atrocious crimes, killed thousands of women and children, and in the end, they were defeated.”
The ceasefire in Gaza will take effect on Sunday, January 19.
Comments
- Related News