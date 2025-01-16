IRG Hails Gaza Ceasefire: ‘Israel’ Has Been brought to Its Knees before Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] hailed the Palestinian Resistance groups for firmly standing against the murderers of oppressed Palestinian people despite the barbaric, medieval crimes and genocide by the demonic Zionist entity.

Commenting on the ceasefire agreement reached to end the “Israeli” brutal aggression on Gaza, the statement said: “Those who, with the full support of the United States, European and regional allies sought to achieve their declared goals—such as releasing prisoners without paying any cost and through military operations, completely destroying Hamas, and returning settlers to the north"—now, after 463 days of atrocities that resulted in the martyrdom of over 50,000 innocent and defenseless people, the injury of hundreds of thousands more in Gaza, and the destruction of over 80% of Gaza’s vital and residential infrastructure, have gave into the unparalleled patience and resilience of Gaza’s heroic people and the iron will of the Resistance.”

“Today, the end of the war and the imposition of a ceasefire on the Zionist entity mark a clear victory for Palestine and an even greater defeat for the monstrous Zionist entity,” it said, noting that “This triumph brings joy and renewed strength to the powerful people of Gaza as they return to their homes, while the butcher-like and bloodthirsty leader of the illegitimate Zionist government faces a storm of criticism, protests, and internal divisions in the Zionist society, the statement reads.”

According to the IRG, “Today, the usurping Zionist entity has been brought to its knees before the resilience and indomitability of Gaza’s people.”

It further added that “the Zionists now face military and social collapse, reverse migration, economic bankruptcy, and political isolation.”

“Undoubtedly, this significant victory, like ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation that inflicted a multidimensional and irreparable defeat on the Zionists, confirms that months of atrocities have yielded no gains for the Zionist entity. Meanwhile, the Resistance remains alive, thriving, and steadfast, moving forward with faith in the divine promise towards the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied al-Quds,” The IRG confirmed.

The IRG also honored the memories of the martyrs of the Resistance, especially in the recent battle, and extended congratulations to the Gaza people.