Most Americans Don’t Want Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump’s stated intent to “acquire” Greenland from Denmark for national security purposes does not appear to have the support of the American public, according to a new poll by USA Today.

The initiative was “met with widespread shock,” USA Today claimed on Wednesday, citing a poll it commissioned from Suffolk University.

According to the poll, which involved 1,000 respondents and was conducted from January 7-11, only 11% said that the upcoming Trump administration should do everything it can to acquire the island. Meanwhile, 29% thought it was a good idea but unrealistic, and 53% did not support the acquisition of Greenland at all.

While 86% of the Democrats polled were opposed to Trump’s Greenland plan, only 23% of the Republican respondents were in favor; another 21% said it was not a good, while 48% thought it was good but unrealistic.

Earlier this week, a survey by the research firm Patriot Polling suggested that just over 57% of Greenlanders favored the island becoming part of the US, while 37.4% were opposed.

Trump has argued that US control of Greenland would be a matter of “national security.” Republicans in Congress have already drafted the ‘Make Greenland Great Again Act’ that would allow Trump to negotiate with Denmark “for the purchase” of the island.