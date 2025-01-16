Hamas Thanks Various Resistance Fronts for Supporting Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has hailed the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip’s triumphing against the “Israeli” entity during the latter’s 15-month-long war of genocide against the coastal sliver.

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of the movement’s Political Bureau, made the remarks in an address on Wednesday.

Hamas expresses its gratitude towards Iran and members of the regional Resistance Front for their support for the coastal sliver, including during the “Israeli” war of genocide.

He thanked the Islamic Republic, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Yemen’s Armed Forces, and the Iraqi Resistance.

The official commended Hezbollah for offering “hundreds of martyrs, leaders and fighters, on the road to [liberation of the holy occupied city of] al-Quds, headed by the [Greatest Martyr] the late Secretary General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah."

The official was referring to thousands of retaliatory operations that were staged by the group, the Yemeni troops, and Iraqi fighters towards responding to the entity’s brutal military assault against Gaza and simultaneous escalated deadly aggression towards Lebanon.

He also thanked Palestinian resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank “especially in the heroic Jenin [refugee] camp, in al-Quds, and the occupied interior,” who likewise brought pressure to bear on the occupiers during its atrocities.

Moreover, Al-Hayya paid tribute to the sacrifices of those who lost their lives, stating, "We salute the convoys of martyrs from all factions who fell in the battle to defend al-Quds and al-Aqsa."

He also emphasized the transformative nature of the recent conflict, noting, "The al-Aqsa Flood operation marked a critical turning point in our cause, and its effects will not end with the battle's conclusion."