Hamas: Ceasefire Result of Steadfastness, Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinians Resistance Movement, Hamas, hailed announcement of a ceasefire to the “Israeli” genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, calling the deal the result of steadfastness and resistance in the coastal sliver for over 15 months.

The movement made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday following the announcement of the deal that the entity agreed to after coming under hundreds of retaliatory operations by Palestinian resistance groups.

“The ceasefire agreement is a result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over the past 15 months,” it said.

The resistance movement further added: “The agreement to end the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal moment in the struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people's goals of liberation and return.”

According to Hamas, the agreement stemmed from the group’s responsibility toward the patient and steadfast people in Gaza, putting an end to the Zionist aggression against them and halting the bloodshed, massacres, and genocide they have endured.

The group also expressed its appreciation and gratitude for all the honorable official and popular stances that stood in solidarity with Gaza, supported our people, and helped expose the occupation and halt the aggression, whether Arab, Islamic, or international.

It finally voiced special gratitude to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, who had exerted significant efforts to achieve this agreement.

Hamas expresses its gratitude towards Iran and members of the regional Resistance Front for their support for the coastal sliver, including during the “Israeli” regime’s war of genocide.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Islamic Jihad, Mujahideen Movement, PFLP join chorus of praise

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance movement, chimed in by announcing, “Today, our people and their resistance are imposing an honorable agreement to stop the aggression, [Israeli forces’] withdrawal, and conduct an honorable [captive/ detainee exchange, due to their legendary steadfastness and their brave and valiant fighters.”

The group mourned Gaza’s righteous martyrs, affirming that it would spare no effort in serving the people in the territory and keeping pace with the challenges of the coming stage.

It also extended greetings to all the resistance forces that had supported the Palestinian people throughout the time, asserting that the resistance would remain vigilant to ensure full implementation of the agreement.

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], a Palestinian group based in Gaza and the West Bank, also hailed that “Gaza triumphs over genocide.”

In parallel, Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Obeida hailed the patience and steadfastness and firmness of Palestinian fighters in the face of United States-backed “Israeli” tyranny.

“Peace upon the souls of our martyrs, our innocent children, and our oppressed people,” he said, adding, “Peace be upon your souls that will one day soar in the skies of our liberated al-Quds and al-Aqsa, purified from the defilement of your killers.”

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, another resistance faction, released a similar statement, lauding Palestinians’ triumph over the “Zionist Nazi” “Israeli” entity, “supported by the criminal American administration and all the forces of global evil.”

“Our people and their resistance in Gaza have secured an agreement for a ceasefire and a [captive/detainee] exchange, thwarting the enemy’s plans for displacement and the eradication of the resistance.”

The Palestinians, it said, had, therefore, thwarted the enemy’s plans for displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause of liberation from “Israeli” occupation and aggression, bringing the just cause back to global prominence.

They “humiliated the enemy, shattered its arrogance, and inflicted upon its successive losses that cannot be concealed, despite the [simultaneous ‘Israeli’] siege, brutal aggression, conspiracies, and betrayals,” the group stated.

It also likewise admired the regional Axis of Resistance for their supportive sacrifices “in a time of betrayal and international complicity.”

The movement finally averred that the resistance would stay fast down its course to reclaim all of Palestinians’ rights and liberate all their lands, and thanked Qatari and Egyptian mediators for their persistent efforts towards realizing the ceasefire.

Also on Wednesday, various other resistance groups and political groupings took to social media platforms to express joy and admiration for the fruition of Gaza’s steadfastness.

Head of Yemen’s National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammed Abdul Salam said, “We salute with respect and reverence the legendary and historical steadfastness of Gaza.”

“We and all the free people of the world appreciate the great sacrifices of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the martyrdom of a number of its great leaders, including the two martyr leaders Haniyeh and Sinwar,” he said, referring respectively to Hamas’ former Political Bureau chief and leader.

According to the Yemeni official, the great sacrifices of the Palestinian resistance did not weaken its resolve, rather prompting it to continue with all its strength and bravery to confront the enemy until it was forced to accept the ceasefire.

He also commended Hezbollah for doing “a good job in fighting and sacrificing.” “The Lebanese Resistance Front offered its most precious possessions in redemption for Gaza, Palestine, and al-Quds” during the “Israeli” aggression that led to the martyrdom of its leader.

Abdul Salam also pointed to Yemen’s reprisal against the occupied Palestinian territories and its millions-strong support marches in favor of Gaza and Lebanon.

“The responsibility of supporting Gaza is a religious and humanitarian responsibility for which the entire nation is asked.”

The official finally underlined that “the continued occupation of Palestine by the Zionist enemy represents a threat to the security and stability of the region.”

Akram al-Ka’abi, secretary-general of the Iraqi Resistance’s al-Nujaba Movement, congratulated the “great triumph” on the Palestinian nation and all of the world’s free-thinking people, especially the Islamic Republic’s people, Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, Hezbollah, Iraq, and all other nations supporting Gaza.

“With this great development, we too announce that we stop our military operations against the Zionist regime alongside the Palestinian resistance towards reinforcement and continuation of ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.