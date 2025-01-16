The End of War: Gaza Ceasefire Deal Reached

By Staff, Agencies

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a press conference to announce the successful efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

During the press briefing, Al Thani confirmed that both Palestinian and “Israeli” parties had agreed to the terms of the ceasefire, which is set to be implemented on Sunday, January 19.

The Qatari leader emphasized that work is ongoing with both the “Israeli” occupation and Hamas to ensure the smooth execution of the agreement's steps. He also disclosed that the ceasefire would be carried out in phases, with further details of the second and third stages to be announced following the completion of the first phase.

Under the agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 captives in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Al Thani highlighted Qatar’s role in facilitating the negotiations, praising the increased cooperation from both the current and incoming US administrations in achieving the ceasefire deal.

The agreement, which outlines an eleven-clause framework, marks a significant step toward resolving the ongoing war and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Key terms of the agreement