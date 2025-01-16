- Home
The End of War: Gaza Ceasefire Deal Reached
By Staff, Agencies
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a press conference to announce the successful efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
During the press briefing, Al Thani confirmed that both Palestinian and “Israeli” parties had agreed to the terms of the ceasefire, which is set to be implemented on Sunday, January 19.
The Qatari leader emphasized that work is ongoing with both the “Israeli” occupation and Hamas to ensure the smooth execution of the agreement's steps. He also disclosed that the ceasefire would be carried out in phases, with further details of the second and third stages to be announced following the completion of the first phase.
Under the agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 captives in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Al Thani highlighted Qatar’s role in facilitating the negotiations, praising the increased cooperation from both the current and incoming US administrations in achieving the ceasefire deal.
The agreement, which outlines an eleven-clause framework, marks a significant step toward resolving the ongoing war and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Key terms of the agreement
- “Israeli” forces are required to fully withdraw from all areas of the Gaza Strip and return to the pre-war borders.
- The Rafah crossing must be reopened, with “Israeli” forces withdrawing entirely from the area.
- “Israel” is mandated to ease the travel of injured individuals for treatment abroad.
- “Israel” must permit the daily entry of 600 aid trucks, as per a humanitarian protocol backed by Qatar.
- "Israel" must facilitate the entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans for immediate shelter.
- A large-scale prisoner exchange will occur, including the release of 1,000 prisoners from Gaza and hundreds of detainees serving lengthy sentences.
- “Israel” is to release all women and children under the age of 19 from its prisons.
- “Israeli” forces must gradually withdraw from the “Netzarim” corridor and the “Philadelphi” Route.
- Displaced residents must be allowed to return to their homes, with guaranteed freedom of movement throughout the Gaza Strip.
- Hostile aircraft must vacate Gaza's airspace for 8 to 10 hours daily.
- All hospitals in Gaza must be rehabilitated. Field hospitals, medical equipment, and surgical teams must be permitted entry.
