Reuters: ’Israel’ Approves Agreement, Signing Delayed

By Staff, Agencies

An informed official told Reuters on Wednesday that although the occupation has given its general approval for the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the signing and implementation of the truce are being delayed due to pending details.

Reuters, citing an "Israeli" official, noted that the "Israeli" government will vote on Gaza deal tomorrow, Thursday.

The Gaza agreement includes a 6-week ceasefire that will see a gradual withdrawal of "Israeli" forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip.

The agreement will allow 600 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid (50 of which carry fuel) to enter Gaza every day of the ceasefire, with 300 trucks allocated to the northern Gaza Strip.

The total number of Palestinians released will depend on the number of prisoners released and could range between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian detainees, including men, women and children.

Hamas will release 33 "Israeli" detainees, including all women (female soldiers and civilians), children and men over the age of 5.

The official told Reuters furthermore that "negotiations on the second phase of the agreement will begin on the 16th day of the first phase and are expected to include the release of all remaining prisoners, including male "Israeli" soldiers, a permanent ceasefire, and a complete withdrawal of 'Israeli' soldiers."