Americans Becoming More Positive about Russia – Poll

By Staff, Agencies

A poll by a Soros-funded European think tank indicates a positive shift in Americans' attitudes towards Russia following Donald Trump's 2024 US presidential victory.

A survey conducted between November and December 2024 for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) revealed the change.

The study examined the attitudes of respondents to Russia in 24 countries as part of an ongoing series of global polls.

US poll shows 11% consider Russia an ally, 20% a necessary partner, 17% a rival, and 38% an adversary, contrasting with 0% in a previous survey.

American attitudes to the EU remained largely unchanged between the two studies. However, in the nine EU members surveyed, the percentage of people who consider the US an ally dropped from 31% to 22%.

The research indicates a growing positive attitude towards China among Russians and Chinese people, with both nations viewing each other as allies.

Moreover, 34% of Ukrainian respondents expressed optimism about a Ukrainian victory over Russia, while 13% of Americans and 0% in Russia considered such an outcome the most likely.

The ECFR survey revealed EU mourning and anxiety over Trump's victory, while global hopes for reduced Middle East and Ukraine violence are high.

”Europeans will struggle to find internal unity or global power in leading an outright resistance to the new administration” in Washington, the pan-European think tank warned.