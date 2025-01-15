Revealed: ’Israeli’ Ministers Plan to Restore Illegal Gaza Settlements through Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Former "Israeli" war cabinet minister reveals Netanyahu's coalition views restoring illegal settlements in Gaza as a key objective in the 15-month-old genocidal war on Palestinian territory.

Gadi Eisenkot revealed that Netanyahu's ministers have previously "thwarted" prisoner swap deals with Palestinians, in response to comments by "Israeli" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Eisenkot stated that the cabinet left with a heavy heart, understanding that Ben Gvir's truth was not to advance the deal.

“There are ministers for whom the goal of the war is the restoration of Jewish settlement in Gaza,” the former "Israeli" minister added.

Ben Gvir has threatened resignation if Netanyahu's cabinet agrees to a ceasefire deal in Qatar, including the release of "Israeli" detainees in the blockaded territory.

His comments have been met with criticism from captives' relatives and political opposition, who accuse Netanyahu of refusing a ceasefire agreement to maintain his coalition.

Strongly criticizing the reported plans of the "Israeli" entity's withdrawal from Gaza, Ben-Gvir said it was “capitulation” to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Furthermore, "Israel's" housing minister, Yitzhak Goldknopf, called for illegal settlements in Gaza after ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for genocidal crimes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Israeli" ministers and lawmakers are resuming calls to reestablish settlements in Gaza, despite the withdrawal of illegal settlements in 2005, and strong Palestinian opposition and regional condemnation.

More than 15 months into the agression, "Israel" has failed to achieve its declared objectives of finding detainees held in Gaza and eliminating Hamas.