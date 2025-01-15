Iraqi PM: Iran’s Presence in Syria at Request of Assad Gov’t. to Fight terrorism, Daesh

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani confirmed Iran’s presence in Syria was at the official request of former President Bashar Al-Assad’s government with the aim of helping the Arab country in the battle against terrorism.

Sudani made the remarks in an interview with the BBC during his official visit to London on Tuesday, as he commented on the latest developments in Syria as well as the relations between Iran and Iraq.

“Our position is firm against any foreign interference in any Arab country, but Iran's interference in Syria during Assad's rule came at the request of the government in Damascus to confront terrorism and Daesh [ISIS/ISIL],” he said.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the reopening of the country’s embassy in Syria is high on the agenda, and the mission will resume actives once the necessary conditions are met.

Sudani also emphasized that the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham administration in Syria must “reject terrorism and extremism, respect human rights, and not be a tool in the hands of any external party.”

The Iraqi prime minister further described as “Iranophobia” some exaggerated statements about Iran’s influence in Iraq, noting that Tehran stood by Baghdad in its war against terrorism that "came through Syria."

He went on to say that the relations between Iran and Iraq are based on the principle of mutual respect, adding that Tehran is an important ally of Baghdad.

“Iraq is independent in decision-making and there is no influence from either Iran or any other country,” he said.

Iraq’s prime minister travels to Iran’s capital Tehran for talks Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Sudani’s visit to London was preceded by a visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, which took place within the framework of expanding the two countries’ cooperation and communications.

His visit to Iran came as Syria, as one of Iraq’s immediate neighbors, is experiencing instability following the fall of Assad and the takeover of the HTS militant group.