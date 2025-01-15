US: Los Angeles Braces for Strong Winds amid Fire Risk

By Staff, Agencies

US Authorities have issued warnings over strong winds in California that posed a risk to the fire-affected region.

Two massive fires have been burning since last week, killing at least 25 people.

By Tuesday evening, the strength of the winds had subsided, but they were expected to pick up speed overnight. The winds are expected to cause extreme fire risks, forecasters said.

The agency said Red Flag Warnings are in effect across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and parts of San Louis Obispo and Santa Barbara through Wednesday.

Firefighters from other states as well as Canada and Mexico have been called in.

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the winds were not as strong as the ones last week but could potentially ground firefighting crews.

He said if winds reach 70 mph [112 kph], it would be hard to contain the fire. He also warned homeless people against starting fires to protect themselves from the cold.

Moreover, electricity was cut for about 90,000 households to prevent power lines from sparking new fires. Hundreds have been asked to evacuate, and about 88,000 people are currently displaced, which is half the number from last week.

Police said about 50 people had been arrested for theft, violating curfews, flying drones in fire zones and other crimes. Some were arrested for setting up small fires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday also asked debris removal teams to be on standby, due to the risk of winter storms and landslides.

Estimates of the damages by insurers have risen as the disaster has worsened. AccuWeather estimated the total cost to be between $250 and $275 billion [between €242 and €267 billion].

The Los Angeles area has been experiencing a dry spell and has had almost a dozen wildfires this year. Hollywood's awards season has been put on hold due to the crisis.