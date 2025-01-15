The “Histadrut” Urges War Minister to Safeguard Reserve Forces

By Staff, Agencies

The issue of reserve forces remains a significant concern for “Israeli” society, which is unaccustomed to prolonged wars. Such conflicts pose a unique challenge for the Zionist entity as reserve forces are often workers or employers.

Moreover, there is growing anxiety over the potential dismissal of these soldiers from their jobs due to extended absences caused by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by “Israel” News 24, this concern has led Arnon Bar-David, head of the “Israeli” entity’s New General Workers' Federation – the “Histadrut”, and Dubi Amitai, head of the Business Sector, to appeal to “Israeli” Minister of War Yisrael Katz.

They have requested the urgent issuance of a decree designating any reserve service performed in 2025 as "emergency service" under the “National” Security law. They urgently requested the issuance of a decree declaring any reserve service performed in 2025 as "emergency service" under the “National” Security law, emphasizing: “This decree is meant to protect soldiers from being dismissed”.

An agreement signed between the “Histadrut” and the Business Sector Headquarters extends protection from dismissal for reserve forces from 30 to 60 days following their service. Both parties have agreed to extend this agreement until the end of 2025.

The “Israeli” entity has also directed the Ministers of Labor and Finance to uphold procedures stemming from this agreement. For these protections to apply, the Minister of War must declare a state of emergency under the so-called “National” Security Law.

This declaration would officially classify reserve service as "emergency service," enabling reserve forces to benefit from the agreement’s provisions.