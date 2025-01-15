Pezeshkian: Iran never Plotted to Assassinate Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country “never” plotted to assassinate Donald Trump during last year’s US election campaign and never will in the future.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt in Tehran.

Asked about the alleged plot against Trump claimed by US authorities, Pezeshkian said, “This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone.”

In response to the question whether Iran is willing to promise that there will be no attempt on Trump’s life, Pezeshkian said, “We have never attempted this to begin with, and we never will.”

The interview is Pezeshkian’s first with foreign media since the US presidential election. It was conducted with a government interpreter present and translated in real time.