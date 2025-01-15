204 Journalists Killed in Gaza by “Israel” Since October 2023

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has killed another Palestinian journalist in the besieged Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of journalists killed to at least 204 since October 2023.

According to a statement from Gaza's Government Media Office, Mohammed al-Talmas succumbed to injuries sustained during an "Israeli" bombardment of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. Talmas was an employee of the Safa news agency.

The Media Office condemned the ongoing attacks on journalists, calling on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and media organizations worldwide to denounce these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza.

The statement emphasized the urgent need for international attention to the consistent suppression of press freedom by "Israeli" forces in the Palestinian territory. It also held the US and other Western countries responsible for their involvement in these actions.