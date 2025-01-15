S Korean President Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested following his failed attempt to declare martial law last month, marking a significant escalation in the nation’s political crisis.

On Wednesday, investigators and police entered Yoon's fortified residence to execute an arrest warrant, breaching the compound using ladders after being blocked by the Presidential Security Service, lawmakers, and supporters.

Clashes erupted during the operation, leading to additional arrests.

Yoon's December 3 power grab plunged South Korea into turmoil, making him the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

He initially resisted the arrest but later agreed to surrender, stating his decision was aimed at avoiding "bloodshed" despite claiming the probe against him was unlawful.

The Corruption Investigation Office [CIO], leading the investigation into Yoon's insurrection charges, confirmed their entry into the residence, although they could not ascertain the exact number of people inside.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced the commencement of the arrest warrant execution, emphasizing the importance of maintaining order and the rule of law.

Yoon’s impeachment trial, scheduled for Tuesday, was adjourned after he failed to appear. Meanwhile, his residence, described as a "fortress," remained heavily guarded with barbed wire and barricaded roads.

Acting President Choi has urged lawmakers to establish an independent investigation to resolve the crisis but faces criticism for allegedly endorsing Yoon's defiance under the guise of neutrality.