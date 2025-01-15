Iran: Our Nuclear Program Peaceful, never Left Negotiation Table

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that his country has never acted as the party to leave the negotiation table due to its confidence in the peaceful nature of its nuclear energy program.

“In the nuclear issue, we never left the negotiation table because we have been confident in the peaceful nature of our nuclear program,” he said during a televised interview on Tuesday.

The top diplomat further mentioned: “We have no problem with negotiations whether in principle or basis, although, some of the other parties’ excessive demands have caused some problems and adversities in negotiations.”

Araghchi also emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s “main demand” is finding a way towards resumption of nuclear negotiations.

He also described as “positive” the country’s recent talks with the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany, which are parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

Araghchi also referred to the US’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal [JCPOA], asserting that Tehran has not engaged in any nuclear negotiations with the incoming US administration as it was Americans who pulled out.

He said, “After the US withdrawal, the Europeans negotiated with Washington, and our policy is still the same. We will not negotiate with the US over the nuclear issue until it returns to the JCPOA and announces its relevant policy.

The official also pointed to Russia and China’s role in the nuclear issue.

According to Araghchi, the issue of Ukraine had led to some rifts between Europe and Russia.

The duo, however, were still part of the nuclear issue, he added, noting that the recent talks had also featured addressing the issue of their participation in the matter.